Catholic World News

German anti-abuse association hands over millstone to Pope

November 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Initiative gegen Gewalt (German)

CWN Editor's Note: At his November 27 general audience, Pope Francis met with Johannes Heibel, head of a German association against sexual abuse (photograph). The organization’s 3,000-pound millstone, inscribed with Christ’s warning to those who scandalize children (Matthew 18:6), has traveled to 28 cities in German dioceses since 2008 (German newspaper report).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!