Over 11,000 scientists call for ‘bold and drastic’ population policy changes to combat climate change

November 29, 2019

Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: “We need bold and drastic transformations regarding economic and population policies,” the coauthors of the “World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency” wrote in the journal BioScience. “The world population must be stabilized—and, ideally, gradually reduced—within a framework that ensures social integrity.”

