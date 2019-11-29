Catholic World News

+Father Juan Carlos Scannone, SJ, 88

November 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: In 1957, the Argentine Jesuit, a seminary professor, taught Greek to the future Pope Francis. Father Scannone later developed a “theology of the people” (a non-Marxist strand of liberation theology) and had a deep influence on the future Pope’s thought.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!