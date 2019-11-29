Catholic World News

Tabernacle stolen from Texas parish

November 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on KVIA-TV

CWN Editor's Note: Holy Spirit Parish is located in Horizon City, a town of 20,000 near El Paso. “The indifference of the world towards God in the holiness [of the] Most Blessed Sacrament needs to be overcome with the devotion, love and the holiness of His children,” Father Jose Morales, the parish’s pastor, wrote. “Let us also pray that those that perpetrated these repulsive acts may repent and change their ways.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!