Catholic World News

China investigates Christian book buyers

November 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on ChinaAid

CWN Editor's Note: “China is conducting a nationwide investigation into people who bought Christian texts from an online bookstore,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!