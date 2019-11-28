Catholic World News

Activist Chicago priest, Father George Clements, dead at age 87

November 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The priest became famous for adopting children and was the subject of a 1987 movie. In August 2019, he was accused of sexually abusing a minor in the 1970s—an accusation he denied.

