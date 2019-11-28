Catholic World News

Belgian Salesians defend decision to send priest convicted of sexual abuse to Africa

November 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Father Luk Delft, a Belgian priest convicted of abuse and possession of child pornography, became Caritas’ country-wide director in the Central African Republic. He was subsequently accused of sexual abuse in Africa.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!