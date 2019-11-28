Catholic World News

Irish government’s abuse commission says it overestimated children in religious-run homes

November 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A decade after the publication of its report, the Commission to Inquire into Child Abuse admitted a serious statistical error.

