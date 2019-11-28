Catholic World News

Pope encourages Armenian foundation in its work of promoting peace

November 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Nizami Ganjavi International Center was hosting a meeting of political figures in Rome; the meeting’s theme was “Freedom from Violence: Peace, Security and Conflict Prevention in the 2030 Development Agenda.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!