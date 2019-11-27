Catholic World News

India’s top court orders release of Christians convicted in notorious murder case

November 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: India’s highest court has ordered the release on bail of five Christians who were serving life sentences for the murder of a Hindu activist in 2008. Two other Christians had previously won release on bail. The seven had been convicted by a court in Orissa, under heavy pressure from Hindu activists, after an outburst of anti-Christian violence that drove 50,000 people from their homes. Maoist rebels claimed credit for the murder for which they were convicted.

Former CWN correspondent Anto Akkara has called public attention to the plight of the Christian prisoners, and detailed the evidence of their innocence, in his book, Who Killed Swami Laxmanananda.

