Catholic World News

Persecution of Christians in Europe ‘much closer,’ says Hungarian premier

November 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Violent persecution of Christians in Europe is “much closer” than most people realize, according to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban. In a speech in Budapest, Orban said that he could easily foresee the sort of persecution in Europe that now afflicts Christians in the Middle East. Orban said that Europe’s future can only be secure with a return to “Christian roots and Christian identity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!