West African bishops warn of growing insecurity in the Sahel region
November 27, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: “Various Islamist groups continue their unrelenting attacks on countries of the Sahel” (map), the report noted.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
