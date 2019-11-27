Catholic World News

DR Congo bishops lament collapse of order in eastern part of nation

November 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “In November alone 80 people were killed, without counting the wounded and those missing” the bishops said after Islamists burned down a Catholic church. “It should be emphasized that these massacres are sometimes committed near the Congolese army installations or the police/military patrols.”

