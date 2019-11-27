Catholic World News

Historic shift in Italy as civil ceremonies surpass Church weddings for first time

November 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Last year, 50.1% of weddings were conducted in town halls, registry offices or other civil locations, while 49.9% took place in churches,” according to the report. “Back in 1970, civil ceremonies made up just 2.3% of all marriages in Italy.”

