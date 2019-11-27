Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls for ‘more humane, more just and ecologically responsible education’

November 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis concluded his apostolic journey to Thailand and Japan with a visit to Sophia University, a Jesuit university founded in 1913 (video).

