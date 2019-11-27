Catholic World News

Catholic leaders voice concern over new asylum rules

November 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The rules, according to the US bishops’ conference, “would allow the US government to send asylum seekers to the three Central American countries [Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador] without the opportunity to access asylum in the United States, and require the respective Central American governments to adjudicate asylum claims and attempt to provide protection.”

