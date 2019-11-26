Catholic World News

Former bishop asked to repay $800,000 in restitution for financial misconduct

November 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Brennan of Wheeling-Charleston has called upon his predecessor, Bishop Mark Bransfield, to pay $792,000 in restitution for financial and sexual misconduct. The new bishop also said that Bransfield—who has been barred from living in the diocese—will forfeit his retirement benefits. Bishop Brennan had been asked by Pope Francis to set the terms for the former bishop’s restitution, after an investigation found Bishop Bransfield guilty of misconduct. Bishop Bransfield retired last September, having reached the mandatory retirement age of 75.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

