Italian bishops invited divorced/remarried Catholics to Communion

November 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Two Italian bishops have invited Catholics who are divorced and remarried to resume the reception of Communion. Bishop Renato Marangoni of Belluno-Feltre, in a pastoral letter, apologized for the Church’s past “rigid” attitude toward those in illicit marriages, and Bishop Corrado Pizziolo of Vittorio-Veneto said that the diocese would offer a new path to “couples who do not live Christian marriage fully.”

