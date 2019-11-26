Catholic World News

Bishops decry firing of Philippines’ drug czar

November 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The hiring and firing [of Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo] show the fickleness of [Rodrigo] Duterte in the way he runs the country,” said Auxiliary Bishop Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo. The Philippine president has often clashed with the hierarchy since he assumed office in 2016.

