Catholic World News

Pakistani bishops’ commission decries Norwegian Quran burning as ‘inhuman act’

November 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: An outcry has arisen in Pakistan following an attempt to burn the Quran in Kristiansand, Norway.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!