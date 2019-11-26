Catholic World News

Missionaries of Charity ‘are under attack from the authorities,’ Indian bishop warns

November 26, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “Someone does not like the fact that we work for the poor,” said Auxiliary Bishop Theodore Mascarenhas of Ranchi, the capital of the eastern Indian state of Jharkand (map). “They accuse us of forced conversions, but it is false. They are afraid of the Church because it has a place in the hearts of the people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!