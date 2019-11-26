Catholic World News

Nanjing church demolished

November 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The building hosted services for more than 1,000 Christians,” according to the report on the destruction of a Protestant church in the eastern Chinese city of 8.3 million. “Some of them were inside the church when the authorities arrived, and the officials dragged them out. Government agents beat some of them and then blocked off the church.”

