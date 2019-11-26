Catholic World News
Bishop accused of abuse headed back to Argentina for court appearance
November 26, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta had criticized prosecutors for seeking the prelate’s arrest.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
