Covington Catholic teen’s $275M lawsuit against NBCUniversal can proceed, judge rules

November 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Following inaccurate reporting about an incident at the March for Life in Washington in January, the Kentucky teenager was criticized, then praised, by Bishop Roger Foys.

