Pope’s private secretary returning to previous Vatican assignment

November 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Fabian Pedacchio, an Argentine priest who has been serving as private secretary to Pope Francis, is returning to his former position at the Congregation for Bishops. Papal spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the change was “neither a prize nor a punishment, but the ordinary rotation of functions.” Msgr. Pedacchio, a priest of the Buenos Aires archdiocese, had worked as private secretary to Pope Francis since just after his election in 2013.

