Vatican urged to block nuns’ hospital transfer

November 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Some Irish Catholics have asked the Vatican to block the transfer of property from the St. Vincent’s Healthcare Group to a National Maternity Hospital, on the grounds that the new institution will perform abortions. The transfer, which has won approval from Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, is now subject to Vatican review.

