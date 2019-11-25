Catholic World News

Cardinal Tong appeals for peace in Hong Kong

November 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Tong Hon of Hong Kong has called upon all parties to enter into dialogue, to avoid further violence, as public unrest escalates.

