Brooklyn bishop discusses abuse allegation with Pope Francis

November 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I was amazed that the false accusation made against me was already known to him,” Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio said of a recent allegation. “Pope Francis thanked me for my work in being the Apostolic Visitator to the Diocese of Buffalo and expressed his hope that the matter presented against me would be cleared up quickly for the good of the Diocese of Brooklyn.”

