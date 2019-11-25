Catholic World News

Caritas knew in 2017 of Central African Republic sex abuse concerns

November 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis is the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies. A Belgian priest convicted of abuse became Caritas’ country-wide director in the Central African Republic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!