Pastor and hearing-impaired child killed by Boko Haram in Cameroon church

November 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The jihadist group, also known as Islamic State in West Africa, was founded in 2002 and is active in Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

