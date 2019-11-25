Catholic World News

Irish bishops launch ‘week of witness’

November 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At Mass on November 24, Auxiliary Bishop Michael Router of Armagh preached about the persecution of Christians around the world and added, “Even here in Ireland, to publicly espouse Christian ideals can lead to ridicule, insult and aggression. So today, and every day, we are called to be witnesses and to take on a kind of martyrdom in standing up for what we believe in and what we know is right and just.”

