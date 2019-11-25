Catholic World News

Pope arrives in Japan, encourages bishops to ‘protect all life’

November 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis arrived in Japan on November 23 as the second part of his apostolic journey to Thailand and Japan began. The Pontiff recalled the martyrdom of Saints Paul Miki and his companions, as well as the “hidden Christians” who passed on the faith in their families during centuries of persecution.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!