Action Alert!
Ensure our mission continues in 2020.   We have $29,230 left to match to win a $65K challenge grant.   Please let us match YOUR GIFT.
Catholic World News

Be rooted in Christ and carry out your mission with joy, Pope preaches to young Thai Catholics

November 25, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis concluded his visit to Thailand with a Mass with young people in Bangkok’s cathedral (video, missal).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.