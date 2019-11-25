Catholic World News

Pope challenges Asia’s bishops to a renewed zeal for evangelization

November 25, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In a November 22 address to the members of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, Pope Francis called for “a great zeal for evangelization in all the local Churches of Asia, so that we may increasingly become missionary disciples of the Lord, enabling his Good News to spread like a fragrant balm throughout this great and beautiful continent … Go forward: proclaim, sow, pray and wait.”

