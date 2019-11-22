Catholic World News

Argentine bishop blasts prosecutors for seeking his arrest

November 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A spokesman for Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta decried an Argentine prosecutor’s appeal for the bishop’s arrest, claiming that Bishop Zanchetta has cooperated fully in an investigation of sex-abuse charges against him. But the spokesman did not disclose where the bishop is now living, nor whether he would return to Argentina to face trial.

