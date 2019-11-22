Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for stronger commitment to international law

November 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza issued this statement before the appointment of his successor, Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, as apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “There can be no rule of law unless lawyers and judges are free to uphold it, free from any pressure, harassment, corruption or persecution,” said the prelate. “My Delegation notes with dismay the continued rise of assaults upon the independence of both ‘bench and bar’ around the world.”

