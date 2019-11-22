Catholic World News

British government ‘concerned’ by Iran’s treatment of Christians

November 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Gov.UK

CWN Editor's Note: Miriam Shearman, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, expressed her government’s concern during a brief speech.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!