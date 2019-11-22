Catholic World News

Over 2,000 Jesuit school students push for action in Washington

November 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chris Kerr, who leads the Ignatian Solidarity Network, said that the students addressed “racism, xenophobia, mistreatment of the earth and marginalization of people because of their gender, sexual identity, immigration status and other forms of injustice,” according to the report.

