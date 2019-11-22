Catholic World News

Belgian priest convicted of abuse became Caritas director in Central African Republic

November 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis is the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies. After becoming Caritas’ country-wide director in the Central African Republic, Salesian Father Luk Delft, earlier convicted in Belgium, allegedly abused two boys. According to the report, he was “only removed from the post after CNN revealed the new accusations against him to his superiors.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!