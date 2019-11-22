Catholic World News

Bear witness to Jesus but do not proselytize, Pope tells US Catholic youth

November 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “You know your contemporaries, you know that many are alone, that many do not know Jesus,” Pope Francis said in a message (video) to participants in the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis. “Go, go and take the Lord, go and fill up your environments, even the digital ones, not with convictions, not to convince, not to proselytize, but rather by bearing witness to Jesus’ tenderness and mercy.”

