Pope calls for ‘merciful care born of love and respect’ in Catholic health care

November 22, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At a meeting with the staff of a Catholic hospital in Bangkok (video), the Pope said that “it is precisely in the exercise of charity that we Christians are called not only to demonstrate that we are missionary disciples, but also to take stock of our own fidelity, and that of our institutions, to the demands of that discipleship.”

