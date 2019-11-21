Catholic World News
Korean Christian pastor murdered in Turkey
November 21, 2019
» Continue to this story on International Christian Concern
CWN Editor's Note: Jinwook Kim was stabbed in Diyarbakir, a city of 930,000 in southeastern Turkey.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
