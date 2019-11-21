Catholic World News

Prelates recall 1989 murder of Jesuits in El Salvador

November 21, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: In November 1989, six Jesuits and two others were killed by Salvadoran army officers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!