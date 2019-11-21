Catholic World News

Keep your hearts open to God and ‘keep journeyng,’ Pope tells Thai youth

November 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s brief video message to Thai youth was released on November 20, the first full day of his apostolic journey there.

