Cardinal Parolin takes responsibility for troubled Italian hospital loan

November 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, has taken responsibility for arranging an ill-fated loan to a troubled Italian hospital, and then seeking funds from the Papal Foundation to cover the loss. The loan, apparently made in violation of the Vatican’s own financial regulations, has become the focus of critical scrutiny. Cardinal Parolin said that he was assuming responsibility “in order to put an end to a controversy” that he characterized as a distraction from the proper work of the Holy See.

