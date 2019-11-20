Catholic World News

Prosecutor seeks arrest of Argentine bishop in Rome, fears flight from trial

November 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A prosecutor in Argentina is seeking the arrest of Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who is facing sex-abuse charges. The former Bishop of Oran was allowed to return to Rome in August, on the basis of Vatican assurance that he is employed there (although he is in fact suspended), to await his trial date. But the prosecutor says that the bishop has not responded to messages, and fears he may have fled.

