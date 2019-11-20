Catholic World News

Vatican-backed London development plan involved demolition of parish hall, rectory

November 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A controversial London real-estate development backed by the Vatican would have razed the rectory and parish hall of a Catholic parish, the Catholic News Agency reports. In a thorough investigative report, Ed Condon of CNA discloses that the Westminster archdiocese denied knowledge of the Vatican’s involvement, but the local pastor confirmed that Vatican officials presented the plans to him.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!