Human rights should be focus of UN’s work, leading Vatican diplomat says

November 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The starting point of the work of the United Nations is not a profit-driven and utilitarian economic model, but rather the human person as a whole and the common good of all peoples … The importance of respecting universal human rights and human dignity in the fight to eradicate poverty and the promotion of integral human development cannot be overstated.” Archbishop Bernardito Auza said in a statement released before the appointment of his successor, Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, as apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations

