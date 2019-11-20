Catholic World News

Mob enters cathedral in Nicaragua’s capital, attacks priest, hunger strikers

November 20, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Police stood by idly as the [pro-government] mob moved into the cathedral, where the mothers of political prisoners were carrying out a hunger strike,” according to the report. “Videos subsequently uploaded to social media show screaming protesters swarming the cathedral vicar, Fr. Rodolfo Lopez, and later pummeling him.”

