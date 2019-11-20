Catholic World News

Colombian bishops declare day of prayer as protests continue

November 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Exhorting protestors not to turn to violence, the bishops said that demonstrations in the South American nation “reveal the serious problems that have not been overcome and whose origin is corruption, social inequality, unemployment and the impossibility for large sectors of the population to access basic food, health and education services.”

